Video: Karim Benzema scores for Real Madrid after Luka Modric punishes error with wonderful assist to extend lead against Atalanta

In the 33rd minute of this evening’s Champions League tie between Real Madrid and Atalanta, Marten de Roon knocked the ball back to the Serie A side’s goalkeeper before a calamity followed.
Marco Sportiello cleared the ball away first time, but this rushed action unsurprisingly ended up doomed as the low-flight clearance was intercepted by Luka Modric.
Modric showed amazing quality to block the ball and control it before driving forward, the 35-year-old showed he’s still as fierce as ever with a lovely pass cut across to Karim Benzema.
Benzema slotted the ball into the back of the gaping net, with the Frenchman coming up with a key goal just days after rescuing Los Blancos late on in their La Liga tie against Elche on the weekend.
Real Madrid 1 × 0 Atalanta | GOAL Benzema HD ?
???????????????????????????????????????????
pic.twitter.com/gNNVKYRXRO
— Yeshwajoe (@Yeshwajoe) March 16, 2021
Pictures from beIN Sports and Polsat Sport.
Zinedine Zidane’s side will be expected to see out the tie after this gifted goal, a 2-0 aggregate deficit will be incredibly hard for Atalanta to recover from.