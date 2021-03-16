Video: Luis Muriel scores free-kick against Real Madrid after strange routine before immediately being subbed for Atalanta

In the 82nd minute of this evening’s Champions League knockout tie between Real Madrid and Atalanta, the Serie A side perfectly executed a free-kick routine that came right off of the training ground.

Whilst Vinicius Junior lay down to prevent the Italian side scoring from an effort put below the ball, Berat Djimsiti, Marten de Roon and Matteo Pessina formed a second wall just three yards away from the ball.

As Luis Muriel prepared to take the strike, the three men darted forward, spelling confusion for the Real Madrid defence and Thibaut Courtois, as the ball soared into the top corner.

Muriel’s strike was brilliant, the Colombian may have had another goal earlier on if it wasn’t for a strange decision from the referee to call halftime instantly.

This made it 3-1 on aggregate to Los Blancos, but Gian Piero Gasperini made a very bizarre decision after the fact, taking Muriel immediately off for Aleksei Miranchuk.

Muriel with a beautiful freekick. pic.twitter.com/WAUmIv48j4 — DeShaun (@DamnStraightFam) March 16, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sports and Polsat Sport.

It’s a real shame to see Muriel’s 20th goal of the season has not been able to help the Italian side at all.