Video: Vinicius Junior throws away wondergoal for Real Madrid with shock close-range miss after mazy solo run

In the 51st minute of tonight’s Champions League encounter between Real Madrid and Atalanta, Vinicius Junior sparked a counter-attacking chance as he dropped a player to the floor with a silky touch.

The 20-year-old laid the ball off to Ferland Mendy, who sent the ball back to the Brazilian wonderkid with a lovely through ball, unleashing Vinicius down the left side.

Vinicius then dazzled Cristian Romero with some silky stepovers and a drop of the shoulder as he burst into the box, whilst he jinked away from Joakim Maehle and Berat Dkjimsiti.

With the ace just eight yards away from goal, Vinicius somehow poked the ball well wide of the post, squandering what would’ve been a true wondergoal.

Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos dropped to the floor and held his head in his hands when he saw the shock miss, the skipper extended the side’s lead just minutes later.

Vinicius Jr did everything right, and was so close to an all-time great #UCL goal, until… Sergio Ramos’ reaction says it all ? pic.twitter.com/eHti1Ws9W7 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 16, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and TUDN.

More Stories / Latest News Lionel Messi open to staying at Barcelona for another year – but he wants this player sold Video: Atalanta robbed of goalscoring chance against Real Madrid as referee blows halftime whistle whilst Luis Muriel was through West Ham begin working on deal to sign Manchester United ace with asking price set

This is unfortunately a recurring theme with the Brazilian sensation, he’s a naturally-gifted silky dribbler but loses out on plenty of goals due to some shaky finishing.