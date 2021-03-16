Vardy vs Rooney – ‘Wagatha Christie’ saga drags on with libel battle set for High Court in the Autumn

The ‘Wagatha Christie’ show rolls on. As reported by the Evening Standard, the latest round of proceedings in the libel case lodged by Rebekah Vardy against Coleen Rooney is set to go ahead in high court.

If you don’t know the story, have you been living under a rock?

As noted in the Evening Standard’s report, Coleen Rooney, wife of Wayne, alleged that Rebekah Vardy, wife of Jamie, had been leaking sensitive information relating to her private life to the media. The base of the allegations was in regards to content posted by Coleen on her Instagram story.

Vardy denies all claims made by Coleen, and has even gone as far as taking her to court to argue against them. As the Evening Standard report, Vardy has claimed the post by Rooney’s WAG left her experiencing “severe panic attacks and anxiety”, while Coleen’s lawyers claimed it was “entirely legitimate and justified”.

As was today reported by the Guardian, the libel trial will be going ahead in the Autumn of this year, with the costs of the trial, per the report, amounting to an estimated £897,000. That is a figure that has been branded “grotesque” by Rooney’s bench, as is mentioned in the report.

What started off as one of the most dramatic days in social media history, which was found assuming by the masses, has suddenly become very real. Rebekah Vardy is showing no intent to back down from her claims that Coleen Rooney’s post was libellous – but ‘Wagatha Christie’ is fighting it all the way.