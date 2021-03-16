West Ham begin working on deal to sign Manchester United ace with asking price set

Unsurprisingly, West Ham are reportedly keen to sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United on a permanent basis this summer.

Lingard fell out of favour at Old Trafford, but has been a revelation with the Hammers since signing for them in the January transfer window.

The midfielder was ineligible to face his parent club at the weekend, with West Ham struggling to create anything in attack as a result.

David Moyes, and everyone else with any West Ham affiliation, will be desperate to see him stick around, no doubt.

As per Todo Fichajes, West Ham have already made contact with the Red Devils over getting a deal done.

The report mentions an asking price at just under £19M, a figure that West Ham are thought to be keen to drive down.

For now, West Ham and Lingard will be fully focused on securing European football for next season, but once the season is done, you have to think they’ll prioritise making that transfer happen.