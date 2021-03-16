“Nonsense”, “Embarrassing” – West Ham fans slam tabloid’s awful take on Declan Rice

West Ham fans are slamming the Daily Mirror for a poorly-thought-out article on midfielder Declan Rice.

The Hammers were beaten 1-0 away to Manchester United over the weekend, denting their top four hopes, but there can be no denying they’re still in a decent position.

David Moyes has done fine work with this West Ham squad and deserves plaudits, but instead he’s been criticised for his supposedly negative tactics at Old Trafford.

The Mirror even suggested that approaching games like that could lead to the east London giants risking losing Rice to bigger clubs in the transfer market.

Here’s some reaction to the piece as it gets the panning it deserves…

Quick reminder. We’re fifth in the league, what terrible journalism. https://t.co/A8OMkubgf1 — Khaleem Azam (@AzamWHUFC) March 14, 2021

What nonsense. Where is the same Article about Harry Kane? Or Fernandes? If it's judt about playing negatively there are plent of teams you can look at and say the same. Also it's 1 game. — Dan Lawless ? #GSBOUT (@TheLawless) March 15, 2021

One game where we were missing two first choice attacking players. The media disdain towards West Ham is palpable https://t.co/XGbQZAWq83 — Jon (@JDL_1989) March 16, 2021

Embarrassing from a so called journalist. — ?? Alan Noble ?? (@nobby_hammer) March 14, 2021

Terrible journalism ???? — West Ham Fan ??? (@WestHamSteven) March 14, 2021

From 16th to 5th is negative? — Adam ? (@Thehammerone1) March 15, 2021

We’re fifth. Maybe Harry Kane should leave Tottenham? https://t.co/ViZasxqh63 — Jake Carter (@JakeyC247) March 15, 2021