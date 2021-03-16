Menu

“Nonsense”, “Embarrassing” – West Ham fans slam tabloid’s awful take on Declan Rice

Manchester United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham fans are slamming the Daily Mirror for a poorly-thought-out article on midfielder Declan Rice.

The Hammers were beaten 1-0 away to Manchester United over the weekend, denting their top four hopes, but there can be no denying they’re still in a decent position.

MORE: Worry for West Ham as manager David Moyes eyed up for top job

David Moyes has done fine work with this West Ham squad and deserves plaudits, but instead he’s been criticised for his supposedly negative tactics at Old Trafford.

The Mirror even suggested that approaching games like that could lead to the east London giants risking losing Rice to bigger clubs in the transfer market.

More Stories / Latest News
Real Madrid star admits he would welcome contract talks
Former Crystal Palace star admits ‘he didn’t really want to leave’ Eagles when he did
Former Newcastle manager makes insulting claim about Toon fans

Here’s some reaction to the piece as it gets the panning it deserves…

More Stories Declan Rice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.