West Ham have been handed a major fitness boost as it looks like Pablo Fornals could be in line to return to action against Arsenal this weekend.

The Hammers face a tricky game against the Gunners and it’s certainly good news that Fornals could be ready to make his return to the first-team in time for Sunday’s clash.

The Spanish attacking midfielder has enjoyed a fine season for West Ham, contributing three goals and three assists in total so far.

West Ham lost at Manchester United last weekend but still remain in the hunt for a European place, and could even be considered favourites against a struggling Arsenal side.

Fornals’ return could be key for David Moyes, with the 25-year-old now reportedly mending well after his knock against Leeds United.

Claret and Hugh also have some positive news on other players, stating that Darren Randolph, Andriy Yarmolenko and Angelo Ogbonna are looking set to return after the international break.