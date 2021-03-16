The agent of West Ham defender Fabian Balbuena has provided an update on his client’s future as it looks like he’s set for a move away.

The 29-year-old hasn’t been as much of a regular for the Hammers in recent times and it looks like his future now lies away from the club.

His agent has revealed that Balbuena has been holding talks with a number of other teams, so it seems only a matter of time before he makes his way out of east London after failing to settle.

“We are talking with several teams but nothing in particular, there are several options for Fabian (Balbuena). For now, he will not continue at West Ham, but he will continue in Europe,” his representative Renato Bittar said.

“We’re looking at options. What I can assure you is that he will continue in European football and it can be [even in] the Premier League. There are two or three clubs interested in him.”

