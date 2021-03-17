Menu

Sergio Aguero spotted complaining about Manchester City team-mates amid ongoing transfer speculation

Manchester City
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero clearly wasn’t happy with his team-mates in last night’s Champions League win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Argentina international has not been at his very best this season due to some fitness issues keeping him out of the side.

However, there’s also the issue over his contract, which is edging ever closer to expiry as he nears becoming a free agent at the end of this current campaign.

Aguero has been strongly linked with Barcelona by AS, and this outburst against his City team-mates is sure to fuel speculation over his future at the Etihad Stadium.

As reported by ESPN, the 32-year-old went off last night and could be heard complaining that the other players weren’t passing to him.

Of course, it’s perfectly possible that this is the kind of thing that goes on in most games, but isn’t always picked up.

It’s a bit of a worry for City fans, though, with Aguero’s future already seemingly hanging in the balance.

The South American hot-shot is a club legend and it would be a big blow to see him leave, even if he is now past his peak years.

