Arsenal ace admits he would be “happy” to sign a new contract this summer

It was hard to see how Mohamed Elneny would get another chance at Arsenal after a mixed loan spell with Besitkas, but he’s managed to make himself a regular part of the first team squad again.

His versatility is always useful and it looks like Mikel Arteta trusts him, while he’s also developed a handy habit of scoring some cracking goals as well.

A report from Goal has looked at some of his comments about his Arsenal future, and it’s pretty obvious that he wants to stay at the club if it’s possible.

His current contract expires in 2022 so you would expect Arsenal to cash in on him this summer if they don’t want to extend his deal, but he’s made it clear that he would be willing to sign extended terms:

“Of course, for me I am always loyal to Arsenal. If Arsenal say to me: ‘Sign a new contract’, of course I would be happy to do this.”

He might not be an automatic starter but he is the kind of player that you want to keep around, while his ability to slot into defence would also be welcome after cutting down on the number of centre backs at the club.

It’s not clear where Arsenal stand on this and perhaps it will depend on any interest from other clubs, but he’s clearly going to sign a new deal if it’s offered to him.