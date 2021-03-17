Arsenal and Chelsea dealt major transfer blow after agent of Inter Milan star speaks out

The agent of Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi has poured cold water on a possible summer transfer for his client amid speculation the talented defender could be heading to London.

After recent reports emerged linking the attacking defender with a move to Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea, speculation was rife that the Morrocan could be heading for the San Siro’s exit.

Since joining the Serie A leaders last summer, following a £36m move from Real Madrid, Hakimi has continued his impressive rise to the top of European football.

A report in the national media last week claimed that Hakimi could be available for just £40million and with Inter Milan’s precarious finances, the club may be forced into offloading the star.

However, speaking recently, Hakimi’s agent Alejandro Camano (as quoted by Football London) said: “Conte’s style of play suits Achraf and I think he will end up improving a lot because of this experience with the Nerazzurri.”

Arsenal, particularly, will find the agent’s recent revelations as a bitter blow.

After seeing current full-back Hector Bellerin heavily linked with a move away, Hakimi would have undoubtedly been a more than competent replacement.