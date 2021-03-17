Menu

Arsenal and Chelsea dealt major transfer blow after agent of Inter Milan star speaks out

The agent of Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi has poured cold water on a possible summer transfer for his client amid speculation the talented defender could be heading to London.

After recent reports emerged linking the attacking defender with a move to Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea, speculation was rife that the Morrocan could be heading for the San Siro’s exit.

Since joining the Serie A leaders last summer, following a £36m move from Real Madrid, Hakimi has continued his impressive rise to the top of European football.

report in the national media last week claimed that Hakimi could be available for just £40million and with Inter Milan’s precarious finances, the club may be forced into offloading the star.

However, speaking recently, Hakimi’s agent Alejandro Camano (as quoted by Football London) said: “Conte’s style of play suits Achraf and I think he will end up improving a lot because of this experience with the Nerazzurri.”

Arsenal, particularly, will find the agent’s recent revelations as a bitter blow.

After seeing current full-back Hector Bellerin heavily linked with a move away, Hakimi would have undoubtedly been a more than competent replacement.

