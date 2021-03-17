Arsenal and Chelsea transfer target closing in on contract extension with Santos

Santos FC wonderkid Kaio Jorge’s contract expires in December; however, the Brazilian side hopes to renew the 19-year-old’s contract.

According to UOL, Santos wants to extend Kaio’s contract as they don’t risk losing him on a free transfer. The Brazilian media outlet states that Santos wants to hold onto him for the first half of the semester.

Santos hopes to address wages and other clauses in an agreement to move forward with Kaio’s contract extension. Furthermore, the club will look to sell him over the summer should a good proposal arrive.

These terms seem to please the player and his representatives. Starting in July, the Santos striker could sign a pre-contract with any club to leave for free.

Clubs like Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC are the clubs showing interest in Kaio, per Calciomercato. If they were hoping to grab the kid on a free transfer, it seems as though they’ll have to prepare the best bids to convince Santos to sell them the wonderkid.

The teenager had made 51 appearances for Santos in his young career, where he’s scored nine goals and register one assist. Despite the limited production, the striker played a vital role in Santos’ run to the Copa Libertadores final during their 2020 season.

