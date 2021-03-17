“We talked” – Arteta provides update on Aubameyang situation after benching him for Arsenal vs Tottenham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang situation after benching his star player and captain for the North London Derby win over Tottenham at the weekend.

The Gunners still came away with three points against their rivals, but Aubameyang dominated the headlines as he was axed from the starting line up for disciplinary reasons.

Aubameyang was being punished for late for the game, but Arteta now says they’ve had a chat and that it’s all been resolved, with both him and the player moving on…

See below for the Spaniard’s quotes, via Goal’s Charles Watts…

Arteta on Aubameyang: "We talked, everything has been resolved in a really positive way. So we move forward.” — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) March 17, 2021

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope this doesn’t end up destabilising things as they could really do with their team building on the win over Spurs and putting a strong run together towards the end of the season.

It’s been a hugely disappointing campaign at the Emirates Stadium, but Arsenal remain in contention for the Europa League, and perhaps have an outside chance of grabbing a top four spot late on.

Is Erling Haaland actually a ‘robot built and controlled by his father Alf-Inge Haaland’? Read more.