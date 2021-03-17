Arsenal star Kieran Tierney spotted showing superb leadership in win over Tottenham

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is already a popular figure among the club’s fans, and his performance against Tottenham will only have further enhanced his reputation.

The Scotland international looked the real deal during his time at previous club Celtic, and he’s truly stepped up since his move to Arsenal as well.

Not only is Tierney a superb all-rounder at full-back, he’s also proving to be a real leader on the pitch with the way he was spotted calling on Thomas Partey to keep his head against Spurs.

This can be seen in the image below, and has been picked up by football.london as they also make note of Tierney’s captaincy credentials.

KT telling Partey to stay focused during the game against Spurs, constantly keeping the team motivated and talking to his team mates. Arsenal captain in the making. pic.twitter.com/4SevivsfJN — GoonerViews (@GoonerViews) March 16, 2021

Tierney will surely be in contention to wear the armband for the Gunners some day – if they can keep this top talent in north London, that is!

The 23-year-old has had some struggles staying fit during his time at Arsenal and that’s surely now the only thing that can stop him from reaching the very top.

