(Photos) Arsenal star presents Aubameyang with special gift after career milestone

Arsenal FC
Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette showed his class by presenting his Gunners team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a special gift for reaching 300 career goals.

See below for photos from Goal’s Charles Watts as Lacazette presents Aubameyang with this special gong for a remarkable achievement…

Aubameyang is undoubtedly one of the finest forwards of his generation, and it’s been a joy to watch him in the Premier League.

The Gabon international 84 goals in 138 appearances for Arsenal, following a stunning 141 goals during his peak years at previous club Borussia Dortmund.

