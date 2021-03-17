Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette showed his class by presenting his Gunners team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a special gift for reaching 300 career goals.

See below for photos from Goal’s Charles Watts as Lacazette presents Aubameyang with this special gong for a remarkable achievement…

Nice touch from Lacazatte, who presented Aubameyang with a gift yesterday to mark the Arsenal captain breaking the 300-goal mark in his senior career. pic.twitter.com/fe8NlkIiE4 — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) March 17, 2021

Aubameyang is undoubtedly one of the finest forwards of his generation, and it’s been a joy to watch him in the Premier League.

The Gabon international 84 goals in 138 appearances for Arsenal, following a stunning 141 goals during his peak years at previous club Borussia Dortmund.