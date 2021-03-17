Chelsea defender set for summer exit as he wants more “stability”

For years Chelsea have signed talented youngsters before loaning them out on a consistent basis, so it’s easy to forget that certain players are still contracted to the club.

American defender Matt Miazga is the perfect example as he’s only made a couple of first team appearances since arriving in 2015, while he’s been out on six separate loan spells with four different clubs.

He’ll turn 26 this summer so it’s time to take back control of his career and actually settle down somewhere, and a report from Sport Witness has indicated that he plans to do just that:

“I belong to Chelsea but I’ve said I want more stability. In November, I was asked if I wanted to stay come the end of the season. I want to focus on the end of the campaign before talking about the rest. Qualifying for a European competition could influence my choice”.

Realistically it’s hard to see him returning to Chelsea and getting a proper chance to prove himself in the first team, so staying at Anderlecht could be the best option for him.

The Belgian giants have struggled in recent years as Club Brugge have re-emerged as the dominant force in the country, but they still have some hope of qualifying for Europe next year.

The problem will always be that Chelsea absolutely operate as a business so they’re going to look for the highest bidder rather than allowing him to stay in Belgium at a discount, so it could still be out of his hands.

He’s also found himself in and out of the USA team so establishing himself somewhere should help his international hopes, so it will be a surprise if he doesn’t leave permanently this summer.