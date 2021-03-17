Chelsea have possible edge in transfer race for versatile Brazilian

Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Palmeiras midfielder Gabriel Menino.

The 20-year-old looks a hugely exciting prospect and is also attracting interest from Atletico Madrid ahead of the summer, according to UOL.

The report also mentions Chelsea, however, and there’s the possibility that the Blues could have some advantage due to Atletico needing to balance the books this summer due to the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The La Liga giants may have been hit harder than Chelsea have, with the west London giants showing their ambition with plenty of big-name signings last summer.

It seems Menino is now on their radar, and it would be interesting to see the promising young Brazilian in the Premier League in the near future.

Menino is primarily a midfielder, having played both defensive and more attacking roles in the middle of the park, while he can also operate as a right-back.

That kind of versatility could make him useful to any top club, so it just remains to be seen if the player himself favours a move to England or Spain.

