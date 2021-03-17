Chelsea fear they may have made a huge mistake in the transfer market

Chelsea reportedly fear they may have made a mistake by loaning Fikayo Tomori out to AC Milan this January.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by the Metro, the Blues now regret letting the talented young defender go after his strong start to life on loan at Milan.

The England international wasn’t a regular at Stamford Bridge prior to his departure in January, but he’s showing what he can do now with a series of superb displays for the Italian giants.

Chelsea could surely do with Tomori returning to the club as an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma.

However, the report notes that CFC now fear they now run the risk of losing Tomori permanently.

Milan will surely want to keep the 23-year-old after his strong start to life at the San Siro, and the player himself might also favour staying there as he’ll probably fancy his chances of playing more often with the Serie A outfit.

Chelsea have been burnt like this before, allowing the likes of Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku to leave as youngsters, only for them to shine elsewhere.

It might be a bit early to say that Tomori’s going to reach that kind of level, but he’s performed well and CFC seem aware they’ve once again let a player go too soon.