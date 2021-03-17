Menu

Video: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel gives hilarious response to Timo Werner transfer rumours

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel gave a hilarious response when asked about transfer rumours involving struggling striker Timo Werner.

The Germany international has not been at his best at Stamford Bridge and it’s been suggested he could make way in a swap deal for Erling Haaland, according to Football Insider.

However, Tuchel was clearly not impressed with this speculation when asked about it at his press conference, telling the reporter to read a book instead…

Chelsea fans will still no doubt follow the Werner speculation with interest, however, as it’s clear the 25-year-old has proven a major flop in his time in west London.

Tuchel is hardly likely to fuel the rumours himself, but who knows what could be going on behind the scenes?

