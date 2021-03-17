Menu

Chelsea’s confirmed XI vs Atletico Madrid sees regular strike force trio start

Ahead of Chelsea’s crucial second-leg Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid, Thomas Tuchel has named his starting 11.

Coming into Wednesday night’s match, the Blues carry with them a narrow 1-0 lead.

Looking to turn the tie on its head, Diego Simeone’s men will be desperate to get off to a good start as they look to overcome the first leg’s razor-thin deficit.

With the team news in, here’s how both sides line-up.

Midfield duo Mason Mount and Jorginho are both ruled out through suspension which has opened the door for both N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic to come in.

Elsewhere, Spanish full-back Marcos Alonso starts once again, presumably forming part of a back five which also includes Cesar Azpilecueta, Reece James, Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma.

For Atletico, right-back Kieran Trippier is recalled with the rest of the side making up their familiar 4-4-2 formation.

