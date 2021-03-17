Chelsea’s confirmed XI vs Atletico Madrid sees regular strike force trio start

Ahead of Chelsea’s crucial second-leg Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid, Thomas Tuchel has named his starting 11.

Coming into Wednesday night’s match, the Blues carry with them a narrow 1-0 lead.

Looking to turn the tie on its head, Diego Simeone’s men will be desperate to get off to a good start as they look to overcome the first leg’s razor-thin deficit.

With the team news in, here’s how both sides line-up.

How we line-up for #CHEATM ? Five changes from Leeds as we revert to a back three pic.twitter.com/B7S6oUBu3P — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 17, 2021

Midfield duo Mason Mount and Jorginho are both ruled out through suspension which has opened the door for both N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic to come in.

Elsewhere, Spanish full-back Marcos Alonso starts once again, presumably forming part of a back five which also includes Cesar Azpilecueta, Reece James, Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma.

For Atletico, right-back Kieran Trippier is recalled with the rest of the side making up their familiar 4-4-2 formation.