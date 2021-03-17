Cristiano Ronaldo more likely to seal transfer back to Manchester United than Real Madrid

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is more likely to seal a transfer back to Manchester United over Real Madrid, according to latest reports on his future.

Ronaldo is in his third season at Juventus now, but hasn’t made the impact some would’ve hoped, particularly as the Italian giants have under-achieved in the Champions League.

The Portugal international has previously won the trophy five times in his career, four of those with Real Madrid and once with Man Utd, but he doesn’t look any closer to helping Juventus win the competition.

Tuttosport are now reporting on doubts over Ronaldo’s future in Turin, and they state that if he does decide to leave, a move back to Old Trafford looks the more realistic option than a second spell at the Bernabeu.

It would be exciting to see the 36-year-old back in England after all these years, with United in need of more attacking options after a frustrating season that has seen Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood all suffer a dip in form at the same time.

The trio were electrifying for much of last season but have been unable to keep those performance levels up, and it would no doubt be hugely tempting to add Ronaldo to the mix.

Even in his mid 30s, the powerful forward remains one of the best in the world and it could be good for him to try a change of scene after a slightly disappointing time in Italy.

Red Devils fans would no doubt relish seeing Ronaldo back at the club, though of course he’d also surely do a job for Real Madrid.

Tuttosport suggest, however, that the Spanish giants are more likely to focus on signing young striker Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Frenchman could be an ideal long-term Ronaldo replacement, though the man himself would surely also not be a bad alternative.

