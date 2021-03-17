David Beckham’s Inter Miami has Real Madrid ace circled as their next transfer target

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo is under contract until June 2022; however, the 32-year-old could be departing Los Blancos after this season.

According to France Football (via UOL), with Marcelo seeing little playing time, it seems as though the defender isn’t in the plans for manager Zinedine Zidane. Ferland Mandy has become the left-back start, so Marcelo’s football career will need to continue elsewhere.

Despite being under contract for one more season, the French media outlet reports that the Brazil international may leave for the United States. The report states that Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham desires to bring Marcelo to South Florida.

The Major League Soccer club has already brought two players from Europe in Gonzalo Higuaín and Blaise Matuidi. However, attracting a Real Madrid player will bring out the casual fan or the very least Real Madrid supporters who want to see Marcelo.

When it comes to the cost, the report doesn’t state how much Beckham and Inter Miami would have to pay to bring Marcelo to MLS.