Done deal: Major boost for Man United as wonderkid signs new contract

It can sometimes take a few years to tell how big a mistake it was to let a talented young player go, but no club wants to lose their brightest prospects.

It’s becoming harder for the elite clubs to keep hold of their best young players if they can’t offer first team football straight away, and Man United found that out with Angel Gomes last summer.

He’s currently excelling in a loan spell with Boavista and there’s every chance he will go on to fulfil his potential, so they couldn’t take the same chance with Teden Mengi.

There was a potential turning point this summer as he was set to enter the final year of his deal, so there’s positive news this afternoon after it’s confirmed that he’s signed a new deal:

? @TedenMengi becomes the latest #MUAcademy player to commit his future to United! ??#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 17, 2021

It’s confirmed that he’s now tied down until 2024 at least and the club have an option of an extra year on top of that, so hopefully he’s able to push towards the first team next year.

He’s currently on loan with Derby County where he’s still trying to establish himself under Wayne Rooney, but this deal shows his long-term future does lie at Old Trafford.