Former PSG winger Jerome Rothen has recently spoken out about the speculation surrounding current star Kylian Mbappe’s long-term future.

Rothen, now retired, turned out for PSG 180 times over several seasons between 2004 and 2010.

In light of the speculation surrounding the future of star attacker Mbappe, Rothen has become the latest big name to weigh-in on the debate.

Strongly linked with a shocking move away to the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool, fans of the French giants have been left sweating over where their star-man may end up playing next season.

According to Rothen, who spoke exclusively to Le Parisien, he feels the young World Cup winner is ‘hiding’ the truth about what may be in store for him.

“It is complicated,” Rothen said. “We are not in his head and he has personal goals and desires. Is he convinced to stay at PSG? I don’t think so, since otherwise his contract would have already been extended.



“I think he felt that his future lay elsewhere. It is not a criticism, he has the right to think like that. I have the impression that he sometimes hides certain truths.

“It feels like he’s not being direct and I don’t like that very much because it means that you are an opportunist, that your goal was to go to Real Madrid, but given the financial context of Madrid, you can’t anymore. That’s not very honest.”

After arriving at PSG in 2017 from domestic rivals Monaco, Mbappe has gone on to score 116 in 158 matches, in all competitions.

Should Mbappe depart, beit, in the summer or further down the line, with his deal set to expire in less than 18-months time, the clock is ticking if PSG are to retain their superstar’s services.