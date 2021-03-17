Manchester United and Chelsea continue to be linked with a transfer swoop for Erling Haaland this summer.

And according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, it may be that Real Madrid are unable to financially compete with these clubs for the Borussia Dortmund striker’s signature.

Haaland has been on fire in front of goal this season, scoring a remarkable 31 times in 31 appearances so far this term, following on from 16 in 18 games in the second half of 2019/20.

It’s clear the Norway international has a big future in the game, with the young goal machine still only 20 years of age and only likely to get better.

Haaland would surely be a huge signing for United or Chelsea, with both these clubs in need of more firepower up front after frustrating seasons.

The Blues need someone better than Timo Werner after his struggles at Stamford Bridge, while Man Utd have seen the goals surprisingly dry up for the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

After never getting to see Lionel Messi in the Premier League, and with Cristiano Ronaldo also leaving before his peak years, it would be great to see Haaland come to England as soon as possible.

Todo Fichajes link Real Madrid with the youngster as well, but it seems they’re currently at a disadvantage in this particular transfer battle.