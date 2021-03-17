La Liga boss desperately talks up the prospect of “beautiful” Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid

Football tends to move in cycles where certain leagues will dominate in Europe for years at a time, but there are signs that La Liga isn’t as strong as it once was.

For years they’ve had the best players in the world in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, while Barcelona, Real Madrid and even Atletico Madrid have troubled the latter stages of the Champions League every year.

There is a feeling that the league will lose Lionel Messi this summer so that makes it even less of an attraction to the casual fan, so it will surprise nobody to see that the President of La Liga has decided to pipe up.

For years he’s gloated about overseeing the best league in the world, but our colleagues at Football-Espana have looked at some quotes where he’s speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo coming back to Real Madrid.

It’s easy to be cynical and suggest he’s trying desperately to big this up so his league still has one of the major stars in world football, but Real Madrid fans may be more nervous about these comments:

“He continues to make a difference, he is still a genius and a star. He is man made in Madrid – it would be beautiful.”

Real are struggling in the league this year because they cannot move on from the veteran players so a major reset is needed, while re-signing Ronaldo would be the polar opposite of that approach.

It’s not clear if Real are so keen to bring Ronaldo back, but it would be fascinating to see.