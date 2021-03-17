La Liga chief raises hopes of fans returning to Spanish football stadiums next month

There’s some encouraging La Liga news as president Javier Tebas has suggested fans could return to Spanish football stadiums as soon as next month.

This is earlier than anticipated for Premier League games, but it’s encouraging as we also see renewed hope of spectators being able to attend this season’s Champions League final.

Tebas has now spoken about the situation in La Liga, and seems optimistic about at least reduced capacity crowds making it back at some point in April.

“If the circumstances arise, then yes (fans will return),” he said.

“We are already prepared, we would have been there for months, but there are circumstances that we cannot control.

“We have been here for a year and we hope that in the third week of April we can begin to have a percentage in the stadiums.”

La Liga clubs have been hit hard by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, so it would be a big relief for them to be able to get crowds in again as soon as possible.

