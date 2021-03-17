Revealed: Liverpool players HATE their new training ground and miss Melwood

Liverpool players reportedly hate their new training ground and miss Melwood.

A surprise report states the Reds seem to be struggling at their £50million Axa Training Complex – because it’s so windy!

Could this bizarre development be a key reason behind Liverpool’s major dip in form this season? It sounds silly, but you can’t completely rule it out.

Jurgen Klopp and his players clearly had something good going for them at their previous Melwood training ground, and pre-match preparation is crucial in this day and age.

If the players aren’t happy since the change of training ground, that might be affecting them when it comes to matchday as well.

Liverpool are in poor form at the moment, losing six of their last ten games in all competitions.

Despite running away with the Premier League title last season, LFC might now struggle to even get into the top four by the end of this campaign.