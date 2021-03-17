Agreement reached: Liverpool star closing in on finalising transfer to CL giants

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has reportedly agreed a deal to seal a transfer to Barcelona for next season.

The Netherlands international is nearing the end of his contract at Anfield and would no doubt be a tempting free transfer for many top clubs around Europe.

Todo Fichajes now claim it looks like Wijnaldum is heading for Barcelona after reaching an agreement with them, and, all going well, he should be their player next season.

It’s a big blow for Liverpool to be losing a player like Wijnaldum after the tremendous impact he’s had in his time on Merseyside.

The 30-year-old has 22 goals in over 200 appearances for LFC, the most memorable of which will undoubtedly be the two he scored against Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semi-final.

Wijnaldum’s brace helped Liverpool to a famous 4-0 victory that night that sent them through to the final, where they beat Tottenham 2-0.

The following year, Wijnaldum once again played a key role for the Reds as they won their first Premier League title in 30 years.

If he can continue to perform at this high level he should also prove a fine signing for Barca.

