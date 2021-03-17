Liverpool star looks “burnt out” by Jurgen Klopp’s tactics, says former Premier League star

Liverpool star Sadio Mane looks burnt out after having to play at such a high tempo for the last few years.

This is the view of former Premier League star Kevin Campbell, who has suggested Mane is suffering due to the demanding tactics of Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

It’s been a criticism of Klopp in the past that his teams start well due to their high-energy game, but it ends up costing them later.

The German tactician has enjoyed a huge amount of success at Anfield, winning the Premier League title last season and the Champions League the year before, but they’ve been on an awful run recently.

The dip in form from the front three is a real worry, with Campbell singling out Mane as one who looks burnt out after the amount of work he’s been asked to put in in recent seasons.

Speaking to Football Insider about Liverpool’s issues, the pundit said: “I think Mane is burnt out. The front three just do not look the same, the energy levels are not there.

“Mane has been a constant threat over the past few seasons and at the moment it does not look as if he has the energy he had previously.

“When you play high-tempo football all of the time, it is going to catch with you. I think it is catching up with Mane.”

