Thomas Tuchel lines up transfer raid on his old club to fix problem area in Chelsea squad

Chelsea are reportedly keen on a potential transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud after his fine recent form.

The Germany international has caught the eye for Dortmund recently and is a player well known by Blues boss Thomas Tuchel as both he and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola are linked with him in a report from the Daily Mail.

It makes sense that Tuchel might be keen to raid his old club Dortmund for Dahoud, who could give Chelsea a bit more quality on the ball in midfield.

At the moment, this Chelsea side remains a work-in-progress and arguably lacks someone in the middle of the park to play a killer pass to the attacking players.

N’Golo Kante is one of the finest defensive midfielders in the world but doesn’t offer as much going forward, while Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are also tend to play it fairly safe with their passing.

Dahoud could give CFC a new dimension and it would be interesting to see how he could get on in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old was first lured to Dortmund when Tuchel was there, so that could help Chelsea win the race for his signature this time.

That said, it would no doubt be hard for him to say no if an offer from Man City came in as well.