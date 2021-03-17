Huge boost for Man United as top transfer target cleared to leave for just £50m

Manchester United reportedly look to have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of a new centre-back this summer.

The Red Devils could do with making another big signing in that position despite forking out for Harry Maguire less than two years ago, with doubts remaining over Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Sevilla starlet Jules Kounde looks an ideal option for United, and indeed other top clubs, and it seems there could be good news on that front.

According to the Sun, it seems the young Frenchman is available for around £50million, which is less than initially expected.

If Man Utd can land a top talent like Kounde for that kind of price, they’ll be doing great business that could sort out their back line for years to come.

The report notes that Kounde came close to joining Manchester City last summer before the move fell through late on.

City ended up strengthening with Ruben Dias instead, and he’s proven a key purchase for Pep Guardiola’s side as they’ve recovered from last season’s blip to become dominant in the Premier League again.

This shows how important it is to sort out your defence, so United would do very well indeed to pay the £50m required to bring Kounde to Old Trafford.

Is Erling Haaland actually a ‘robot built and controlled by his father Alf-Inge Haaland’? Read more.