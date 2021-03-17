Menu

Man United linked striker has ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ with club that he can leave in summer

According to recent reports, striker Matthew Hoppe has agreed it in principle with Schalke that he can leave in the summer, should a suitable offer come in.

Hoppe, 20, joined Schalke in 2019 following a free switch from US side Barca Academy.

Since his arrival in Germany, the young forward has grown to become one of the country’s most highly-rated strikers.

After being thrust into action following a series of injuries to several first-team players, Hoppe has done well, despite his side’s impending relegation.

Although still fresh-faced when it comes to top-tier European football, the young American has netted five times in 15 domestic appearances.

The 20-year-old’s impressive rise has seen him linked with several top clubs, including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils.

According to a recent report from TransferMarkt, United, along with other interested parties such as Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, have been handed a timely boost in their pursuit.

TransferMarkt claim that the striker has a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ in place with Schalke’s decision-makers, who have agreed to let him leave in the summer should a suitable offer come in, expected to be within the region of £6m – £8.5m.

