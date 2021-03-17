Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has hit out at the lack of playing time for Donny van de Beek at Old Trafford this season.

The Netherlands international looked a promising purchase for the Red Devils when he joined from Ajax in the summer, but he’s just not got going so far, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surprisingly overlooking him.

It’s not clear why the Norwegian tactician won’t use Van de Beek more, and Parker is clearly not impressed with the decision.

Writing in his column for Eurosport, Parker has questioned why the club spent the money they did on Van de Beek if they’re not going to play him.

He also criticised Solskjaer’s tactics of opting for two defensive midfielders in most games, with Scott McTominay and Fred often the preferred partnership for Man Utd.

In some matches there is surely a role for Van de Beek, however, with the 23-year-old providing a bit more creativity and cutting edge.

Parker added that he thinks this bizarre decision by Solskjaer will also have repercussions throughout the squad as he thinks other players won’t exactly be impressed either.

“Someone like him should be on the field in a United team that is competing in the big games,” Parker said.

“Why are United always playing with a midfield two who can only break up a game, like Fred and Scott McTominay? Surely one of them can be left out for somebody who gets around the pitch, like Van de Beek.

“He’s tenacious, reads situations, he gets around the box and he’s got quick feet. You can’t tell me that’s not a player you wouldn’t want in your team.”

He added: “It’s been an absolute waste of time so far, especially given everything that is happening in the world. Finances are tight, United have spent around £35 million on a player that isn’t playing and now he is reportedly regretting his move.

“I think Van de Beek should look to Fred as an example of a player who has turned his fortunes around at United – even if his situation is worse than the Brazilian’s was.

“Fred is never going to be seen as the best, but see how he’s improved. Fred is that player people talk about, about a player fighting back, which is a bonus for him and United.

“When Solskjaer came in, he did something good with Fred. So when you look at Van de Beek, an established international player, you wonder if he can follow the same path. Currently, all you’re saying to yourself is, ‘there’s something wrong there’.

“Meanwhile, you also wonder what other players at Old Trafford are feeling when they see a talent like him sitting around. It’s surely got to the point that even they are asking questions…”

