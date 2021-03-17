Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata reportedly has two offers to return to La Liga this summer as he’s linked with Valencia and Villarreal.

The 32-year-old is no longer a regular at Old Trafford and it could make sense for him to move on at the end of this season if he is to prolong his career.

According to Don Balon, Mata is wanted by his former club Valencia, whom he left to join Chelsea back in 2011, and also by Villarreal, who are managed by his old Valencia boss Unai Emery.

Both these teams could do well to land a big name like Mata, but at the moment Don Balon suggest Villarreal looks the more likely destination for him.

Man Utd fans may be disappointed to see the classy Spanish attacking midfielder leave, as he has still shown some moments of quality when he’s got on the pitch this season.

Still, it’s also clear that Mata is no longer at his peak, and he’s arguably never been quite as good for United as he was for Chelsea anyway.

There’s no doubt it’s been a joy to watch Mata in the Premier League for all these years, though, while he’s also shone on the international stage, winning the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championships with Spain.

