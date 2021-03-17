NBA superstar forms a business partnership with Liverpool ownership group

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has a working relationship with Fenway Sports Group (FSG), as the basketball superstar has a minority stake in Liverpool FC.

Since 2010, James has owned a 2-percent stake in Liverpool after joining the investment for a reported $6.5 million. However, ESPN reports that the 36-year-old and FSG will become business partners.

As part of the new partnership, James receives an ownership stake in its subsidiaries, including the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool, Roush Fenway Racing, and the regional sports network NESN.

James’ relationship with Liverpool chairman Tom Werner ventures outside the pitch and what occurs at Anfield. Both men were executive producers for the comedy “Survivor’s Remorse,” a series that aired for four seasons on Starz.

When it comes to Liverpool, it will be interesting to see if James’ 2-percent investment or the very least his presence around The Reds grows. Especially now that James nears the end of his basketball career and begins transitioning to his post-basketball life.