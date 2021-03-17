Newcastle United players are reportedly not happy at manager Steve Bruce for continuing to overlook Matty Longstaff as an option in midfield.

The 20-year-old has long looked a big prospect at St James’ Park, but hasn’t featured as regularly this season after his breakthrough in the first-team last term.

According to The Athletic, this is a source of frustration among some in the Newcastle squad as they go through their poor run of form this season.

Bruce surely needs to make some changes to his struggling side, though of course there’s also growing speculation that he could soon be out of the job anyway.

Newcastle fans will no doubt hope Longstaff can get more of a look-in, with the youngster surely deserving of at least some opportunities some time soon.

Needless to say, the report adds that Longstaff himself is slightly bemused at his treatment by Bruce in recent times.

If NUFC continue to overlook this promising young talent he will surely consider his future come the end of the season.