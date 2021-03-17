Newcastle could replace Steve Bruce with Chris Wilder if Brighton win this weekend

Newcastle United could reportedly be ready to change manager at last.

According to latest reports, if the Magpies lose to Brighton in the Premier League this weekend, it could be curtains for Steve Bruce.

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is supposedly the most likely candidate in the frame to replace Bruce if the club do finally give him the axe.

Wilder shone at Sheffield United before a difficult slump in form this season led to him losing his job.

There’s no doubt, however, that his innovative and intelligent tactics saw the Blades majorly over-achieve for much of his time there.

It would be interesting to see what Wilder could do at Newcastle, with better players and more of a budget available to him.

Bruce has surely used up his chances now, with many fans likely to have been calling for his head for some time.

If NUFC are beaten by Brighton that surely has to be the final straw, and it looks like Wilder is now waiting in the wings.