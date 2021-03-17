Leon Osman noticed something very worrying from a Tottenham point of view in their North London Derby defeat against Arsenal at the weekend.

The Gunners came from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium, with goals from Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette doing the job after Erik Lamela’s opener.

It was far from a convincing display from Spurs, and former Premier League midfielder Leon Osman noticed one particularly worrying element of the approach to the game.

Speaking on punditry duty, Osman singled out Tanguy Ndombele and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as two weak links in the middle of the park.

He noticed that both players didn’t seem to want to take responsibility on the ball, and actually encouraged their team-mates to pass to others instead.

“This happened time and time again. Both of those two players [Hojbjerg and Ndombele] pointing for somebody else to receive the ball and take a pass,” Osman said.

“Arsenal didn’t have to work hard defensively or to win the ball back, either.”

Jose Mourinho certainly needs to sort his tactics out and give Tottenham more spark in midfield as soon as possible.