PSG star accused of wanting to lose fixtures on purpose if former national team manager wasn’t sacked

Keylor Nava is probably the best player to come out of Costa Rica, and as a result, his voice carries a lot of weight on their national team.

The Paris Saint-Germain’s goalkeeper’s voice is so influential that it could get a manager sacked. At least that’s what former president of the Costa Rican Football Federation, Eduardo Li, is publicly accusing Navas of doing to former manager Jorge Luis Pinto.

Diario AS relayed Li’s comments, who appeared in a Costa Rica courthouse to testify as part of the trial involving the Costa Rican selected Keylor Navas, Celso Borges, and Bryan Ruiz.

Li states that the capital club goalkeeper learned of a clause that Pinto had in his contract, which specified that he would be fired from the Costa Rica national team if he lost three consecutive games.

“I was shocked because it was a confidentiality clause that specified that if the coach lost three games, he’d be sacked. Keylor Navas hit the table and told me, ‘well, then we lose three games in a row,’ Li said.

The accusations of having a manager sacked on purpose caught Navas off guard, as the PSG goalkeeper denied the allegations, as Diario AS relayed his comments.

“I am stunned. It is not something that comes out of our mouth, and it will never happen because we have been professional footballers for many years; we have honor and prestige,” Navas said.

Pinto would step down as Costa Rica’s manager in 2014 due to the tense relationship between the manager and players after the 2014 FIFA World Cup.