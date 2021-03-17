Real Madrid attacker opens door for Cristiano Ronaldo return

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior has opened the door for a stunning Cristiano Ronaldo return after declaring the Portuguese superstar will ‘always be welcomed’ at the Santiago Bernabeu.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo more likely to seal transfer back to Manchester United than Real Madrid

Since departing in favour of a move to Juventus in 2018, Ronaldo’s time in Turin has been tainted by the Old Lady’s failure to win the Champions League.

After recently being dumped out at the first knockout hurdle by FC Porto, Ronaldo naturally took the brunt of the criticism.

Rumoured to be unhappy and looking for a way out of Turin, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been linked with a stunning move back to Zinedine Zidane’s Los Blancos.

Recent reports, depending on who you believe, suggest that a move could materialise, whilst others suspect the Portuguese superstar will never turn out in all white again.

However, speaking recently following his side’s two-legged win over Atalanta in the Champions League, Brazilian Vinicius has heaped the praise on Ronaldo and admitted he would welcome the Juventus star back to Madrid.

“Cristiano is a legend of this club,” Vinicius told TNT Sports. “He achieved a lot. I can’t say much because I don’t know what is happening, but he will always be welcomed.”