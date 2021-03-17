“Tuchel is just too good” – These Chelsea fans wonder if Atletico Madrid win happens if Frank Lampard was still in charge

It’s easy to forget that Thomas Tuchel has only been in charge of Chelsea for a few weeks, but you can really see the difference between him and Frank Lampard.

Tuchel’s results haven’t been perfect and they still have some issues in front of goal, but you can see there is a clear plan when they take to the field and that is a major upgrade on what happened under his predecessor.

Atletico Madrid will feel like they haven’t done themselves justice over the two legs but a large amount of credit has to go to Tuchel and his players for nullifying the opposition and doing what they needed to get the win.

They aren’t favourites for the competition but you fancy them to give any team a real good run for their money over two legs, so there has been some interesting talk on social media tonight.

A lot of the fans have pondered if this win would’ve happened if Frank Lampard was still in charge, and the majority seem to think the result could’ve been very different:

Lampard wouldn’t have qualified is all I’ll say and if he did it would’ve been very close games — F (@Fabian_v4) March 17, 2021

I hate to say it but if we still had Lampard as manager we probably wouldn’t still be in the champions league. — Liam (@Chizzy1X) March 17, 2021

Simeone get out played across the two legs. Tuchel gave him a threat which Lampard wouldn’t have. I do hope Atleti go on and win La Liga now. Would be a real shame to blow that after such a good season. — Whitehouse Address (@TheWAddress) March 17, 2021

Lampard is my favourite player of all time, and I honestly wouldn't have minded watching us struggle with him but… Tuchel is just too good. His defensive coaching completely transformed this team. — Shaf (@DrShafbonculous) March 17, 2021

Tuchel is doing very well at Chelsea.

Lampard wouldn't have survived Atletico Madrid.#CHEATM — Eliyah (@Eli__Yah) March 17, 2021

I mean Atletico are obviously terrible but Chelsea wouldn’t be dominating like this with Lampard in charge — Conor (@TerenceParsnips) March 17, 2021

It’s not to say that Lampard didn’t do a good job and this side do have a lot to thank him for, but it’s clear that Tuchel has taken them to a new level.

It does demonstrate that the club probably did the right thing to sack Lampard and bring Tuchel in, so it will be fascinating to watch him next year once he’s had a full summer to shape his squad.