UEFA confident that fans can attend Champions League final thanks to Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

Sources at UEFA are reportedly optimistic about a reduced crowd of fans making it to this season’s Champions League final.

Istanbul is set to host the biggest game in club football this season, and ESPN claim there is growing confidence that the fast pace of Covid-19 vaccinations can help get spectators back into stadiums by the summer.

Different countries will be going at a different pace, but thankfully the UK is making rapid progress on that front, with the NHS now accepting bookings from anyone aged 50 or over, which you can organise by clicking here.

Last season’s final between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain was played behind closed doors, and only a handful of games have seen small crowds make it in in the last year or so.

It will be a great day when we can see fans back at football matches!

Football isn’t the same without the atmosphere of supporters, so let’s hope vaccine take-up remains high and that we can ensure as many people can soon return to games as is safely possible.

