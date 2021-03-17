Real Madrid consider surprise transfer swoop for Manchester United star

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up a surprise transfer deal for Donny van de Beek after his difficult first season at Manchester United.

The Netherlands international was considered a huge talent during his time at former club Ajax, but he’s struggled to earn much playing time at Man Utd so far.

This has already led to speculation that Van de Beek could make a speedy exit from Old Trafford, with the Daily Star reporting that he plans to hold talks over his future at the end of the season.

And now Todo Fichajes add that Real Madrid could be interested in trying to sign Van de Beek from United if he does end up moving on this summer.

This could be a smart move by the Spanish giants, with Van de Beek clearly a player with great potential who won’t have lost all his talent overnight.

The 23-year-old could do well to revive his career at the Bernabeu, where the playing style might suit him better, and where he could have more of a key role due to Los Blancos looking in need of a long-term replacement for Luka Modric in that area of the pitch.

The Red Devils are surely going to live to regret this, with Van de Beek perhaps set to become the latest big name to flop at United but then shine elsewhere, as happened with Angel Di Maria, Memphis Depay and Romelu Lukaku.

