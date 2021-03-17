Menu

(Video) Atletico Madrid capitulate vs Chelsea as defender sees red following deliberate elbow

Diego Simeone’s misery has been piled on after defender Stefan Savic saw red against Chelsea following an elbow on Antonio Rudiger.

In what has been a superb performance from Thomas Tuchel’s Blues, Atletico Madrid are on the brink of going out of this season’s Champions League.

After losing the first-leg 1-0, Chelsea were looking to seal the tie as they played host to the La Liga title leaders in Wednesday night’s second-leg.

A first-half goal from Hakim Ziyech all but sealed the tie with the Blues well on their way to the competition’s final eight.

However, with 10-minutes or so left of the match, in an act of frustration, Savic threw an elbow at Rudiger which left the referee with no choice but to send the defender packing.

