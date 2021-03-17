Menu

(Video) Cesar Azpilicueta embroiled in strong Atletico Madrid penalty shout

Chelsea FC
In what is shaping up to be a hugely tense battle at the Bridge, Chelsea, who lead 1-0 on aggregate, will be thanking their lucky stars tonight’s opponents, Atletico Madrid, have not bagged an early equaliser.

Wednesday night’s game sees the Blues carry with them a narrow 1-0 lead after beating the Spanish side in the tie’s first-leg.

However, as Diego Simeone’s men look to get off to a quick start in an attempt to overturn the deficit, the Blues have been fortunate not to give away a penalty inside the game’s opening 30-minutes.

Defender Cesar Azpilicueta played a poor back pass before clutching at wide-man Yannik Carrasco.

Lucky, lucky boy.

Pictures courtesy of TUDN en Vivo

