(Video) Chelsea skipper embroiled in passionate celebration from the stands following Blues’ CL win

Chelsea FC
Despite being ruled out through injury, Chelsea captain Thiago Silva was just as emotionally invested in Wednesday night’s Champions League game against Atletico Madrid as his team-mates were.

After leading the knockout game’s first-leg 1-0, Chelsea came into Wednesday’s game looking to complete the job.

Still unbeaten since joining the Blues, Thomas Tuchel watched on as his side beat Diego Simeone’s men 2-0 (3-0 agg), to progress to the competition’s last eight.

After a 94th minute goal from sub Emerson settled the tie, Silva, along with Jorginho and Mason Mount, who were both ruled out through suspension, were spotted engaging in a brilliant celebration.

Pure passion – You love to see it.

