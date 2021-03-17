Despite being ruled out through injury, Chelsea captain Thiago Silva was just as emotionally invested in Wednesday night’s Champions League game against Atletico Madrid as his team-mates were.
READ MORE: Video: Emerson seals Chelsea’s victory over Atletico Madrid with a fine finish on the counter attack
After leading the knockout game’s first-leg 1-0, Chelsea came into Wednesday’s game looking to complete the job.
Still unbeaten since joining the Blues, Thomas Tuchel watched on as his side beat Diego Simeone’s men 2-0 (3-0 agg), to progress to the competition’s last eight.
After a 94th minute goal from sub Emerson settled the tie, Silva, along with Jorginho and Mason Mount, who were both ruled out through suspension, were spotted engaging in a brilliant celebration.
Pure passion – You love to see it.
Impact! ?
Emerson smashed the ball home with his first touch to seal the 3-0 aggregate win for Chelsea ?
Look at the celebrations in the stands from Thiago Silva, Mason Mount and Jorginho! ?? pic.twitter.com/wNX3YZe0Sx
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 17, 2021