Ahead of Chelsea’s important Champions League second-leg knockout tie against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, the BT Sport punditry panel have been discussing the battle between Antonio Rudiger and Luis Suarez.

Discussing the up and coming battle between the two powerhouses, Gary Lineker and co. have been reliving a controversial moment that occurred during the side’s first-leg tie.

Whilst competing for the ball, Rudiger and Suarez clashed and upon closer inspection, it became clear the South American had used underhand tactics to hurt his opponent.

Speaking ahead of the tie, Lineker revealed how Rudiger referred to Suarez as a ‘pain in the arse’.