Video: Emerson seals Chelsea’s victory over Atletico Madrid with a fine finish on the counter attack

Chelsea FC
Atletico Madrid looked like a truly formidable opponent for Chelsea when the draw was made, but they didn’t really attack the tie with any conviction.

The result last week put Chelsea in the ideal position to sit in and hit their opponent on the counter when opportunities opened up, and they’ve just made it 2-0 in the final minutes.

You don’t really associate Emerson with his goalscoring ability, but he shows plenty of composure here to pick his spot across Oblak as he seals the game:

