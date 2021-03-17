Video: Huge moment for Chelsea as Werner and Ziyech show their class to combine for the opener vs Atletico

Chelsea absolutely have the pace to take Diego Simeone’s men on the counter attack, but sometimes it can be tough to coax them forward.

That’s different tonight as the Spanish giants need to chase the game, and Timo Werner will take some confidence from this as he roasts the defence with his pace and puts the ball on a plate for Ziyech to score:

Havertz ?? Werner ?? Ziyech! ?? A swift Chelsea attack! ?? All three summer signings combine and it's a dream goal for any Blues fan ? pic.twitter.com/HFGN4jgBpo — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 17, 2021

Pictures from RMC Sport

The finish might be a little bit scrappy and Oblak needs to be doing better, but that’s a huge moment for two players who have their critics so hopefully they can kick on from here.